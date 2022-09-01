Version 2022.09.01

With this version, you can see in the campaign page in which star level you managed to accomplish for each of the levels. If you collected more than 90% of stars along that level, you get 3 stars for it! 50% of stars collected and you have 2 stars on the button!
Also improved sound effects and added some that were missing, and finally added translation corrections for Spanish, French and Italian.
- NEW: Show stars per level on campaign page
- FIX: Corrections on Spanish translation
- FIX: New sound effects for bomb, room victory and level up
- FIX: Sounds when lost a heart
- FIX: Game Music to not play while in main menu
- FIX: Fixed labels for mouse control
Changed files in this update