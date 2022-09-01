 Skip to content

Lighthouse Keeper update for 1 September 2022

Minor Bug Fixes Update!

Build 9434450

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We handled some non-gamebreaking bugs that our community reported in the Steam forums, here is a list of fixes;

  • Some repeating voice lines are now limited to just few times. For example “This is empty” doesn’t fire everytime, and limited to few.
  • We made few text linese to be more explanatory.
  • Fixed a bug causing the volcano island stabilizer not showing for some players, and added a waypoint to it.
  • We fixed some late wanderers (quest givers) not returning to the island after a quest is done.
  • Fixed a bug with farming
  • Box quest is now tracked unserially
  • Additionally we made few changes in the balance of the economy especially building the ship.
  • Fixed a bug that gives a lot of gold to the player

If you have an issue please share it with us in the community forums.

