Minor Bug Fixes Update!

We handled some non-gamebreaking bugs that our community reported in the Steam forums, here is a list of fixes;
- Some repeating voice lines are now limited to just few times. For example “This is empty” doesn’t fire everytime, and limited to few.
- We made few text linese to be more explanatory.
- Fixed a bug causing the volcano island stabilizer not showing for some players, and added a waypoint to it.
- We fixed some late wanderers (quest givers) not returning to the island after a quest is done.
- Fixed a bug with farming
- Box quest is now tracked unserially
- Additionally we made few changes in the balance of the economy especially building the ship.
- Fixed a bug that gives a lot of gold to the player
If you have an issue please share it with us in the community forums.
Changed files in this update