Minor Bug Fixes Update!

We handled some non-gamebreaking bugs that our community reported in the Steam forums, here is a list of fixes;

Some repeating voice lines are now limited to just few times. For example “This is empty” doesn’t fire everytime, and limited to few.

We made few text linese to be more explanatory.

Fixed a bug causing the volcano island stabilizer not showing for some players, and added a waypoint to it.

We fixed some late wanderers (quest givers) not returning to the island after a quest is done.

Fixed a bug with farming

Box quest is now tracked unserially

Additionally we made few changes in the balance of the economy especially building the ship.

Fixed a bug that gives a lot of gold to the player

If you have an issue please share it with us in the community forums.