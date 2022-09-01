Hotfix: Inferno-3.0-1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hiló Vikings!🛠️ We have deployed a Hotfix to resolve issues identified during Season 3, including various crashes and Xbox invite issues.

There's no downtime - you'll just have to restart Tribes of Midgard to see the changes! 🙌

Game Changes

Higher-powered Enemies now also drop the basic Materials of their lower-powered counterparts, in addition to their usual higher-tier Materials. For example, weaker Unsunken Warriors drop Yarn, while the strongest Unsunken Warriors drop Spun Yarn. Now, the strongest Unsunken Warriors will also drop Yarn in addition to Spun Yarn. Journal entries for these enemies were updated to reflect their full loot possibilities.



Fixes

[Xbox, PlayStation] Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting a World just as the Console is going into a suspend state

Fixed a crash that could occur when specific inputs were pressed during game loading

Fixed a crash that could occur during the fishing sequence

Fixed a crash that could occur when harvesting Resource nodes with the Spear equipped

Fixed a crash that could occur when completing the Rune Scribe Challenge

Fixed a crash that could occur when respawning from the Hunter’s Totem

Fixed an issue in which the Embers Armor Set did not have accurate Temperature protection values. It now correctly has a much higher protection against Heat

Fixed a number of issues that could happen as a result of idling or restoring a lost connection in the Tutorial

Fixed an issue in which VFX from the Surtr’s Spire Spear could linger during certain animations

Fixed instances in which players would not receive an error message when trying to accept an old game invitation from a transitional or loading screen

Fixed some legibility issues with player names on the Minimap in the Village

Fixed an issue in which the footstep SFX could be missing while holding a Spear

Fixed an issue that could happen in the Shop in which the Purchase option for a Cosmetic would not update quickly enough after getting more Platinum Coins

[Xbox] Fixed an issue in which Survival Sessions were not listed as Joinable from the Friend’s List

[Xbox] Fixed an issue in which players were unable to send Invites from Private Survival Worlds

[Xbox Series X]Fixed an issue with the rooftop transparency effect in the Village Longhouse

[Xbox Series X] Fixed an issue in which some environment assets were set to the wrong quality setting

As mentioned in yesterday's blog post, we're looking to also increase the Construction limit. We’re also looking into Construction height, pulling Materials directly from Storage Chests, and alerts to prevent dismantling a Storage Chest that contains Items, among a few.

Talk again soon!