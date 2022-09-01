Patch notes 2022-09-01 (hotfix, experimental)

Bug fixes:

Fixed a crash caused by removing a district.

Fixed an issue that caused older Experimental saves to have their unlocked buildings and golem workplaces locked again.

Fixed a bug that caused beavers to constantly ragequit their jobs at District Centers.

We've got a friendly reminder & request for everyone: if you speak any of the non-English languages we currently support and are not afraid of experimenting, please note that you can now change the language on the experimental branch.

Update 2 adds a lot of fresh text to the game, and we'd appreciate your feedback on the new translations. If you don't know how to launch the experimental branch, check this message on the forums. Thanks!