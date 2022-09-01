Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.4)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the game menu, freeing some space in the game screen
- Added the progress bar to the loading screen
- Added more enemies guarding infiltration/domination objectives
Improvements
- Agents don't stop anymore when their aiming target is too far
- Improved the smoothing of the aiming of the agents to better anticipate target changes
- Made it possible to toss grenades from one floor to the other
- Improved the objective assets
- Made doors blockable in the map editor
- Changed the color of the civilian spots from blue to green
- Changed the way the tutorial videos are shown (during mission instead of the loading screen)
- Tweaked the 3rd person camera position
- Tweaked the UI
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the tooltip of some weapons overlapping the comparison UI
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch