Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.4)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the game menu, freeing some space in the game screen

Added the progress bar to the loading screen

Added more enemies guarding infiltration/domination objectives

Improvements

Agents don't stop anymore when their aiming target is too far

Improved the smoothing of the aiming of the agents to better anticipate target changes

Made it possible to toss grenades from one floor to the other

Improved the objective assets

Made doors blockable in the map editor

Changed the color of the civilian spots from blue to green

Changed the way the tutorial videos are shown (during mission instead of the loading screen)

Tweaked the 3rd person camera position

Tweaked the UI

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the tooltip of some weapons overlapping the comparison UI

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.