Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update: 3.1.7

Fix: Some minor graphical updates.

Fix: An issue on an issue detecting specific destroyed units in the 'Maginot Defense' scenario.

Fix: An issue on an issue detecting specific destroyed units in the 'Supplies' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Sidi Rezegh' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Ligne Alpine' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Take and Hold' scenario.