Fix: Some minor graphical updates.
Fix: An issue on an issue detecting specific destroyed units in the 'Maginot Defense' scenario.
Fix: An issue on an issue detecting specific destroyed units in the 'Supplies' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Sidi Rezegh' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Ligne Alpine' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Take and Hold' scenario.
Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update for 1 September 2022
Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update: 3.1.7
Fix: Some minor graphical updates.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update