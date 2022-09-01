 Skip to content

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update for 1 September 2022

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update: 3.1.7

Fix: Some minor graphical updates.
Fix: An issue on an issue detecting specific destroyed units in the 'Maginot Defense' scenario.
Fix: An issue on an issue detecting specific destroyed units in the 'Supplies' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Sidi Rezegh' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Ligne Alpine' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Take and Hold' scenario.

