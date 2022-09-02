The Mors 2.5 Is Here!

A brand new saving and loading system, greatly improved performance and graphics, numerous bug fixes, tweaks, and improvements are here!

A lot has happened since I first announced that I was going to be updating The Mors! I'm sorry it took so long, but the wait is finally over and I have some major changes for you today!

Big Changes

Implemented a save system that allows you to save/load your progress anywhere, called Memories.

(Files are saved as ".evallis" files inside the "Steam\steamapps\common\The Mors\The Mors_Data\SaveData" folder, if missing a new folder will be created.)

Implemented an autosave feature when reaching key moments, called "Short-term Memory".

Added a new menu called "Memories" where you can load, delete, and create save files.

Added the ability to change which display the game is running on in real-time.

Added the ability to take the ventilation map with you, pressing 'M' to show or hide it.

Monsters now spawn based on several factors rather than just progress made on the level.

Changed the "door tablet" puzzle to be longer and much more intense!

Small Changes

Added and changed a few notes and journal pages.

Added a new loading music track just in case loading takes longer than usual.

Added a sign in the cellar warning you of explosive gas in future levels.

Crates now float in water.

When swimming, your height now matches that of when you are crawling.

Swimming now makes splashing sounds as you move.

Entering and exiting swimmable water is now much smoother.

Changed some of the "Condition" texts.

Added a new text box when hovering over certain objects that displays how to interact with them.

Added a new text box that displays how to swim when in swimmable water.

Added a musical cue when finding Rick.

Added some more tutorial texts and first time use instructions.

Added some more goals to try and make sure there is always a goal in your list.

Added an Evallis logo on start-up to mask the loading of the main menu.

Added a "Cause of Death" screen when the player is killed, followed by the load menu.

When the settings file is missing, it now creates a new one and assigns the default controls.

Increased the maximum stack amount of most items, and allowed stacking of more item types.

Moved the flare gun to a different spawn location to be more visible.

Made a few changes to the opening cutscene.

Pressing the pause button while in the pause menu will now un-pause the game.

Completely overhauled the hiding system and added more hiding spots.

Removed items that were rarely used for anything to prevent clutter.

Removed Brightness setting.

Monsters can no longer strike you if you started to load another level.

Increased the area of effect of Flares.

Removed option to disable blood, as there is not that much anyway.

Flares now lose strength as they affect monsters.

Changed the entrance to the last level slightly.

Picking up Candlesticks now does nothing if you already have the candle item.

Monsters now politely wait to attack you if you start reading a journal BEFORE they see you.

Added a Davy Lamp in the cellar.

Removed all loading screens, loading now takes place during a screen transition with background music and usually only lasts a few seconds.

Restarting a level from the pause menu now loads what items, goals, stats, etc. you had when you first started that level.

Improvements

Improved loading times of all levels.

Greatly improved the performance of the 7th level.

Improved performance of the flare gun.

Improved performance of the 1st level.

Improved performance of the water on the 4th level.

Improved all post-processing and added some new effects such as tone mapping.

Replaced many menu icons and other elements with higher quality ones.

Added underwater effects such as fog to swimmable water.

Greatly improved the final cutscene's visuals.

Changed the appearance of "Tenebris" to be unique from all the others.

Improved the visuals of Sol in the ending scene.

Fixes

Fixed where a dropped glowstick would float in mid-air.

Fixed where you could drop the glowstick while reading notes and journals.

Fixed where the "stuck lever" puzzle would sometimes resolve itself before the player can reach it.

Fixed where picking up some keys would add them to your inventory, but not remove them.

Fixed where you could sometimes start with a glowstick in your inventory.

Fixed where pausing, then un-pausing the game would allow you to move in scripted cutscenes.

Fixed a few spelling errors in some notes and journals.

Entering a "Secret Area" now displays a message informing you that you have discovered it.

Fixed where the Axe and Pickaxe could be "Unequipped" but still on the screen.

Fixed where some loading doors could be broken, allowing you to exit the bounds of a level.

Fixed Level 6-7 benches missing their underside.

Fixed Level 6-7 beds and large vases misaligned hiding spot collision.

Fixed issue where trigger boxes could misfire if rotated past 90°.

Fixed Level 2 spawning too many items for the current difficulty level.

Fixed where the Sound Level slider was not maintaining its value between levels.

Fixed where some sounds would not obey the Sound Level slider.

Fixed the beds in the Cellar not being able to crawl under.

Fixed the hideable barrels in the cellar being too tall to jump into.

Added failsafe triggers that move you back into the bounds of a level if you somehow leave it.

Whew, I think that's about everything that has changed in this update! With this being such a large change from the last version, please let me know in the comments below if you find any bugs or other issues!

Once again thank you all so much for playing The Mors! Until next time!