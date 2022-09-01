1.4.7 - Spell update

Spells update
Pact of Dralphye
- Piece will instantly freeze at 100 ice
Fire aura
- Bishop effect (new): aura is stronger on fire tiles
- Knight effect (reworked): aura turns tiles into fire
- King effect (reworked): enlarges area
Epuration
- Reworked: same idea but better
Waterfall
- Queen effect removed
Spikes
- Range nerfed
- Number of spikes fixed to 5
- Now removes earth (instead of adding earth)
- Add more elements
Ligthning pillar
- Reworked: same idea but better
Ice needles
- Completly reworked
Frozen aura
- Applies more damage and ice
- Bishop effect (new): aura turns tiles into ice
- Queen effect removed
Minor heal
- Holy scales with spell power
- Pawn effect (balance): water is now based on energy left
- Knight effect (balance): applies lightning AND holy, lightning is now based on energy left
Sacred word
- Knight effect (balance): nerfed
An eye for an eye
- Knight effect (balance): applies less curse
Harakiri
- Can target only your pieces
- King effect (new): does not kill the king
Levels
Destroyed machine
- Nanodoctors don't heal your pieces anymore
- Nanodoctors starts with 10 HP (instead of 15)
- A terminal is repaired every 5 turns (instead of 4)
Fixes
- Pact of Tryff: tooltip fixed
- Tornadololo: air tiles fixed
- Poisoned arrow: tooltip fixed
- Sacred altar: tooltip fixed
