Side Effect update for 1 September 2022

1.4.7 - Spell update

Build 9434213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spells update

Pact of Dralphye
  • Piece will instantly freeze at 100 ice
Fire aura
  • Bishop effect (new): aura is stronger on fire tiles
  • Knight effect (reworked): aura turns tiles into fire
  • King effect (reworked): enlarges area
Epuration
  • Reworked: same idea but better
Waterfall
  • Queen effect removed
Spikes
  • Range nerfed
  • Number of spikes fixed to 5
  • Now removes earth (instead of adding earth)
  • Add more elements
Ligthning pillar
  • Reworked: same idea but better
Ice needles
  • Completly reworked
Frozen aura
  • Applies more damage and ice
  • Bishop effect (new): aura turns tiles into ice
  • Queen effect removed
Minor heal
  • Holy scales with spell power
  • Pawn effect (balance): water is now based on energy left
  • Knight effect (balance): applies lightning AND holy, lightning is now based on energy left
Sacred word
  • Knight effect (balance): nerfed
An eye for an eye
  • Knight effect (balance): applies less curse
Harakiri
  • Can target only your pieces
  • King effect (new): does not kill the king

Levels

Destroyed machine
  • Nanodoctors don't heal your pieces anymore
  • Nanodoctors starts with 10 HP (instead of 15)
  • A terminal is repaired every 5 turns (instead of 4)

Fixes

  • Pact of Tryff: tooltip fixed
  • Tornadololo: air tiles fixed
  • Poisoned arrow: tooltip fixed
  • Sacred altar: tooltip fixed

