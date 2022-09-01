Hex Picross Major Update

Hey Everyone,

We appreciate your feedback, with it we change the game for better:

We created a new game design, now the game is more like hexagon nonogram

For this, all levels have been recreated:

The game continue with 240 levels

The levels are separeted in 6 difficult modes

The levels is no more randomic and each level create images and pictures

On this moment, 3x3x3 and 4x4x4 levels are in the game, others difficult levels will be launch on next days

Other changes that you requested:

Now you can click on right mouse button to select a "negative" cell

Now you can click on the column to highlight it

Now you can resize the window mode

A game tutorial will be added to the game soon

For more suggestions, you can use the game community to contact us

We hope you always have a good experience with our games