- Strafing speed increased for better surfing
- New HUD element: speedometer
- Workshop now detects if the item is outdated
- You can now test your private workshop items
- You can now delete empty or unused workshop items
Rocket Bots update for 1 September 2022
Update 1.2.5.1
