Rocket Bots update for 1 September 2022

Update 1.2.5.1

1 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Strafing speed increased for better surfing
  • New HUD element: speedometer
  • Workshop now detects if the item is outdated
  • You can now test your private workshop items
  • You can now delete empty or unused workshop items

Changed files in this update

Depot 1359161
Depot 1359162
