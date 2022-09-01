 Skip to content

Chronescher update for 1 September 2022

Update v1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • added hotkeys to abilities (q,w), undo (e), redo (r), reset (t) and camera rotation (a,d, arrow keys)
  • added a toggle to disable fullscreen mode
  • added a toggle to enable displaying level names
  • displaying current version of the game in credits screen

Bug Fixes:

  • the last biome didn't always unlock correctly
  • the snapshot ability was available in a level where it was not supposed to be used
  • the first achievement was not always registered correctly

