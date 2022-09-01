Update v1.1

New Features:
- added hotkeys to abilities (q,w), undo (e), redo (r), reset (t) and camera rotation (a,d, arrow keys)
- added a toggle to disable fullscreen mode
- added a toggle to enable displaying level names
- displaying current version of the game in credits screen
Bug Fixes:
- the last biome didn't always unlock correctly
- the snapshot ability was available in a level where it was not supposed to be used
- the first achievement was not always registered correctly
Changed files in this update