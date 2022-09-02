🛠️ Hell Pie Update 1.1.3 is live + Soundtrack is available now! 🎶

Happy Friday, pie lovers!

Unfortunately, we have been too busy in the last few weeks to continue working on updates for Hell Pie... You know, with things like surviving gamescom in an alcoholic stupor, counting the massive amounts of money we earned with Hell Pie, ... The usual (indie game dev) stuff.

But (surprisingly) somehow we made it! And so I proudly present the Hell Pie update version 1.1.3:

Added a Squirrel outfit for Nate and a Bee outfit for Nugget

Added Superhero outfits for Nate and Nugget

Club Luxoria collision fix (it was possible to get stuck behind a toilet)

Various dialogue fixes

Improved sharpness for various textures

Various minor level design fixes

Compared to the last update, the changes here are quite manageable, that's true.... But hey, with this update you get two damn cool new outfits:

And finally - for all those of you that can't exist without the catchy and calm tunes of the Hell Pie soundtrack anymore - there is a good news: As of now, the Hell Pie soundtrack is available here on Steam. So, treat yourself:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2104580/Hell_Pie_Soundtrack/

Have a great time swinging with Nate and Nugget!

Sluggerfly out ❤️