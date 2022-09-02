 Skip to content

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 2 September 2022

0.8.0 New dawn

2 September 2022

0.8.0 New dawn

  • Changed to realtime global illumination
  • Reworked enemy agent priorities
  • Added a weather system
  • Added system for spending firestone on permanent upgrades
  • Reworked the Mortar
  • Added a new enemy on Jotunheim
  • Overhauled the environment on Midgardmun
  • Added environmental hazards
  • Overhauled the melee combat system
  • Added "Player killed by" info messages

