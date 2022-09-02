- Changed to realtime global illumination
- Reworked enemy agent priorities
- Added a weather system
- Added system for spending firestone on permanent upgrades
- Reworked the Mortar
- Added a new enemy on Jotunheim
- Overhauled the environment on Midgardmun
- Added environmental hazards
- Overhauled the melee combat system
- Added "Player killed by" info messages
The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 2 September 2022
0.8.0 New dawn
Patchnotes via Steam Community
