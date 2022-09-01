Halo Infinite Update

With the end of Season 2 drawing ever closer, we want to provide you with an update on the future of all things Halo Infinite.

Joseph Staten, Sean Baron, and Brian Jarrard sat down for a roundtable discussion about the current state of the game, priorities, and player experience goals. Also covered is the upcoming “Winter Update,” Season 3, and other features (such as the Forge Beta and Campaign Network Co-Op) which you can check out in the video below.

In addition, we have also updated the roadmap for what’s coming in the Winter Update and Season 3, featuring new maps, modes, weapons, armor, and much more.

We continue to be grateful for the community’s passion and patience as we look to what’s coming on the horizon. Nothing excites us more than being able to deliver the experiences of everything that’s coming on the roadmap (and beyond!), and for your creativity to soar when Forge is in your hands, knowing that our best days are yet ahead of us!