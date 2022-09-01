 Skip to content

Force Reboot update for 1 September 2022

Hotfix 2

Last edited by Wendy

Changes and Fixes:

  • No more buffs and debuffs with similair option (no buff/no debuff etc.)
  • Alternative mouse bind options
  • Shotgun shot spread reduced
  • Explosion barrel hp reduced (From 6 to 3)
  • "No Explosion Barrels" is deactivating Exploding enemies too
  • More damage from explosion enemy
  • Being in the air is reducing less HP
  • Health is draining slightly faster
  • "Blind buff and debuff" changed to "50% Chance for blind Buff/Debuff"
  • Fixed shooting problem with four guns*
  • Fixed perfomance drop after rebooting in Arena Mode*
  • Ground slam can be performed from lower height

*This fixes still needs more testing. Can't say for sure now, sorry

New Content:

  • 8 New rooms (4 - 1st zone, 4 - 2nd zone)
  • New enemy type: Drone with following bullets
  • VHS Filter Added

New Buffs and Debuffs:

Buffs:

  • Delete Random Buff
  • 10% Chance To Create An Explosion After Hit
  • 25% Chance To Heal With Melee Attacks

Debuffs:

  • Delete Random Debuff
  • No Skips And Rerolls
  • Traps Can Heal Enemies With 33% Chance

