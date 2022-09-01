Changes and Fixes:
- No more buffs and debuffs with similair option (no buff/no debuff etc.)
- Alternative mouse bind options
- Shotgun shot spread reduced
- Explosion barrel hp reduced (From 6 to 3)
- "No Explosion Barrels" is deactivating Exploding enemies too
- More damage from explosion enemy
- Being in the air is reducing less HP
- Health is draining slightly faster
- "Blind buff and debuff" changed to "50% Chance for blind Buff/Debuff"
- Fixed shooting problem with four guns*
- Fixed perfomance drop after rebooting in Arena Mode*
- Ground slam can be performed from lower height
*This fixes still needs more testing. Can't say for sure now, sorry
New Content:
- 8 New rooms (4 - 1st zone, 4 - 2nd zone)
- New enemy type: Drone with following bullets
- VHS Filter Added
New Buffs and Debuffs:
Buffs:
- Delete Random Buff
- 10% Chance To Create An Explosion After Hit
- 25% Chance To Heal With Melee Attacks
Debuffs:
- Delete Random Debuff
- No Skips And Rerolls
- Traps Can Heal Enemies With 33% Chance
