Party Bunch - Now Free!

Hello dear players!

Today our game will change, and quite a lot - now it will be free. Below are answers to questions that most likely have already arisen.

Why?

Well, as our research shows, players were very afraid to invest in something so new and unusual, perhaps there was a lack of some kind of impetus, or maybe something else. In any case, in order to dispel the fear of the players, it was decided to make the game free.

How?

Now the game will have energy. This means that for each connection to the room, a unit of "energy" will be consumed, if it runs out, it will be impossible to play. To remove the restriction, you can buy DLC, at the last price of the game.

What to do for those who bought the game before?

We gave out DLC to all players who bought the game before the transition, so we will also try to give out something else on the next update, since our first players occupy a separate place in the heart <3

Thanks for reading and we hope you understand!