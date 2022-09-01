Version 0.11.4 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got some interesting behind the scenes stuff for you this week!

This week I've given the AI an overhaul and updated an important document that I will share with you (open image in new tab to get a real close look):

This flow chart shows nearly all the AI the game uses for the decisions each AI makes. Reforming this has helped me overhaul what needs changing in upcoming updates. Speaking of which, here are the patch notes!

No Survivors mode has been altered so that once it has been activated it cannot be changed back as it doesn't really make sense to have the military change it's mind after executing such an order and it helps fix a lot of AI issues.

Manual control mode has been updated so that players can shoot civilians/cops as the military and that cops can defend against the military now.

AI tweaks that have removed a lot of bugs and erroneous thinking.

Military will now search the building for citizens to kill when the No Survivors option has been activated in the same way they do for zombies.

Military search algorithm for buildings improved.

Thanks for playing everyone and I hope you enjoy the latest update!