v0.3.8 update

Mission System added
(Now you can sent your crew, robot crew and alien crew to exploration missions and gain resources)
License Upgrades added
(With these upgrades you can license your crew, robot crew and alien crew as pilot and send them to missions)
HOW MISSION SYSTEM WORKS?
- Purchase one or more crew, if there's an available license for crew, it's gonna appear as upgrade.
- Purchase license upgrade too.
- Now you have a licensed pilot to assign mission. Open missions system and assign a mission to your pilot.
Changed files in this update