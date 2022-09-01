v0.3.8 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9433729 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 17:13:16 UTC by Wendy

Mission System added

(Now you can sent your crew, robot crew and alien crew to exploration missions and gain resources)

License Upgrades added

(With these upgrades you can license your crew, robot crew and alien crew as pilot and send them to missions)

HOW MISSION SYSTEM WORKS?