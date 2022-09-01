 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AsteroIdle update for 1 September 2022

v0.3.8 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9433729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mission System added

(Now you can sent your crew, robot crew and alien crew to exploration missions and gain resources)

  • License Upgrades added

(With these upgrades you can license your crew, robot crew and alien crew as pilot and send them to missions)

HOW MISSION SYSTEM WORKS?

  • Purchase one or more crew, if there's an available license for crew, it's gonna appear as upgrade.
  • Purchase license upgrade too.
  • Now you have a licensed pilot to assign mission. Open missions system and assign a mission to your pilot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2007082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link