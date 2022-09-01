 Skip to content

Warplanes: Battles over Pacific update for 1 September 2022

Warplanes: Battles over Pacific graphics improvement update is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First major Warplanes: Battles over Pacific update brings better, more natural looking ground details with 25% increased resolution without affecting the performance. Terrain should now look more organic, and transitions are more smooth. Graphics are also enhanced by volumetric clouds.

We learned a lot during that process, we try to challenge ourselves to squeeze as much as we can from the hardware to achieve realistic graphics which is a key factor for immersive experience.
Check out the comparison screenshots that will give a glimpse into a 1.1 update.

You’ll also hear additional combat music track created by our composer Michał Szmuc.

Additionally, update 1.1 fixes some minor bugs like reversed animation of plane elevators.

