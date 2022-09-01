 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beyond The Wire update for 1 September 2022

Beyond The Wire Hotfix 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9433694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome Soldiers,

Thanks to your reports we have been able to identify a couple of key issues that were causing performance issues. We are aiming at solving some of these issues with this hotfix and will keep investigating the reports that we received to further improve stability and performance down the line.

Thank you to all of you for accompanying us in our launch of Beyond The Wire and your patience as we work to resolve these issues. If you have further issues please report them in our dedicated thread. (URL LINK)

Progression

  • Fixed a case where a player could be stuck in an infinite loading screen after activating a progression task
  • Fixed a case where a player could be stuck in an infinite loading screen after completing a progression task

Customization

  • Fixed an issue where saved customization loadouts were not being loaded correctly

Optimisation/General Fixes

  • Disabled fire propagation (fires that spread dynamically through the environment) until further investigation can be done on performance impact
  • Fixed a rare crash when system automatically selects the best spawn point for a player
  • Small map fixes for Zonnebeke, Ansoncourt, Cantigny, Chateau-Thierry, Frise, Vimy Ridge, Sechault and Combles
  • Fixed the character's missing arms/legs when using free-look
  • Fixed the display name of the Armoured Autocar
  • Removed Armoured Autocar from Vimy Ridge Firefight
  • Fixed missing vehicle spawn points on Poelcappelle Assault GER vs CEF and JAG vs CEF

Changed files in this update

Beyond the Wire Content Depot 1058651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link