Beyond The Wire Hotfix 1.1

Welcome Soldiers,
Thanks to your reports we have been able to identify a couple of key issues that were causing performance issues. We are aiming at solving some of these issues with this hotfix and will keep investigating the reports that we received to further improve stability and performance down the line.
Thank you to all of you for accompanying us in our launch of Beyond The Wire and your patience as we work to resolve these issues. If you have further issues please report them in our dedicated thread. (URL LINK)
Progression
- Fixed a case where a player could be stuck in an infinite loading screen after activating a progression task
- Fixed a case where a player could be stuck in an infinite loading screen after completing a progression task
Customization
- Fixed an issue where saved customization loadouts were not being loaded correctly
Optimisation/General Fixes
- Disabled fire propagation (fires that spread dynamically through the environment) until further investigation can be done on performance impact
- Fixed a rare crash when system automatically selects the best spawn point for a player
- Small map fixes for Zonnebeke, Ansoncourt, Cantigny, Chateau-Thierry, Frise, Vimy Ridge, Sechault and Combles
- Fixed the character's missing arms/legs when using free-look
- Fixed the display name of the Armoured Autocar
- Removed Armoured Autocar from Vimy Ridge Firefight
- Fixed missing vehicle spawn points on Poelcappelle Assault GER vs CEF and JAG vs CEF
Changed files in this update