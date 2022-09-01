Beyond The Wire Hotfix 1.1

Welcome Soldiers,

Thanks to your reports we have been able to identify a couple of key issues that were causing performance issues. We are aiming at solving some of these issues with this hotfix and will keep investigating the reports that we received to further improve stability and performance down the line.

Thank you to all of you for accompanying us in our launch of Beyond The Wire and your patience as we work to resolve these issues. If you have further issues please report them in our dedicated thread. (URL LINK)

Progression

Fixed a case where a player could be stuck in an infinite loading screen after activating a progression task

Fixed a case where a player could be stuck in an infinite loading screen after completing a progression task

Customization

Fixed an issue where saved customization loadouts were not being loaded correctly

Optimisation/General Fixes