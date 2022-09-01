Update 0.51: Beyond the Veil of Reality

Dark Astral

Astral is the magical plane of reality, where nothing is permanent or stable, source of raw magical energy. A place which once was full to the brim with positive energy.

It’s been so until the uprising of Faceless, who pereveted the very essence of Astral, binding it to his will. Now it’s nothing more but a dark reflection of Arcana, home to the most loyal of the Faceless’ servants.

The Sanctuary, which serves as a prison to the soul of a firstborn dragon - Chronos, remains the last “positive” Astral layer.

Faceless has blocked the Sanctuary off with his vassal realms - the Titan Bastion, the Tower of Winds and the Asylum, but brave Pilgrims still manage to break through the dark barrier.

Boss arenas have been transfered to a different plane of existence.

The Broken Valley

Pilgrims, the adventures of the Broken Valley await you once more! While you’ve been exploring every nook and cranny of the Broken Valley, we’vee been working on implementing new changes to the islands.

First and foremost, we’ve updated the world navigation, to make the map more approachable and goals - clearer. Previously familiar places have gained new memorable details that will help navigating the open world.

If you’re lost and don’t know where to go - seek guidance of the beacons of light.

Added new snowy islands to the Broken Valley.

Increased the size of the floating islands generation area.

Removed the floating tower from the biome.

Updated the visuals of a portal on the Bard’s island.

Reworked the goals and navigation in the Broken Valley.

New NPCs: Empath, Diodorus.

New quest: Merchant Cu.

The Fire Ring is now rewarded for finding all memorials in the Broken Valley.

NPC Reactions

All inhabitants of Arcana keep an eye on every new Pilgrim. Now they will no longer keep their curiosity a secret. They find particular interest in having common friends and would gladly tattle on some familiar skeleton to the marrow.

Now NPCs react if you talked to someone they know.

Double Strike: Bow & Staff

We’ve improved and rebalanced our ranged weapons, so that players would have better opportunities to plan around their weapon choices. On top of that we’ve updated attack animations and visuals to make combat more memorable.

Completely reworked the staff attacks.

Updated the staff attack animations.

Updated the bow attack animations.

Easy Anti-Cheat

It doesn’t matter how much you have achieved if you cheated on your way there. We’ve updated the Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) system, which scans the game environment, not allowing to break the rules of the game. Play fair!

Other Changes

Gameplay

Added module repair cost display.

Added the limit to the resting heal in close proximity to enemies.

Added invulurability during the power attack.

Sprint attack now has a travel distance requirement.

Rebalanced weapon damage and enemy HP.

Rawhide headwear now can be purchased from Bard.

Removed the upscaling of monsters in quest-bound camps.

Barrels now have a chance to drop bones.

Reduced the hide dropchance from boars.

Increased the branch dropchance from trees.

Quests now reward players with Flame Shards.

Increased the maximum carry weight from 200 to 250, and from 100 to 150 for backpacks.

The Ritual cancelation time upon leaving the Ritual area increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

Increased the magic essense craft time from 30 to 60 seconds.

Increased the vertical acceleration speed while using the “Sky Jump” skill.

Increased the interaction area for points of interest.

Reduced the crafting and building resource cost.

Updated the crafting station recipe progression.

Removed the ability to craft Flame Cores and Teleportation Stones from the plant.

Added a warmth barrier nearby Ax.

Map

Changed the location of remembrance points on the graveyard island.

Removed the Ring of Light from the chest.

Changed the stellas locations on the map.

Removed all iron ore from the Cradle of Keepers (yes, again).

UI

Vendor window now has the first item choosen by default.

Updated in-game hints.

Added the server list to the main menu.

Sound

Added ambient sounds to the wells.

Added the voiceover for the Skelly NPC.

Added ambient sounds to the Oak Islands.

Added ambient sounds to the Titan Bastion.

Updated Titan combat sounds.

Added new sounds for interacting with basic resources in the inventory.

Added a sound for the “Enemies Nearby” memo.

Animations

Added new combat movement animations.

Applied the surface detection for NPCs’ legs.

Other

Added Cradle of Keepers barrier effects.

Updated and optimized world visuals.

Updated the clouds.

Added the warmth to the Forgetful Skeleton’s campfire.

Adjusted the size of air currents.

Adjusted the size of flint.

Optimized the object draw distance.

Updated the Bard house’s chimney smoke effects.

Reduced the size and weight of the Portal Core.

Updated the visuals and the description of the Plant.

Removed the gamepad target-lock.

Mithra’s bird near the exit area will no longer reappear.

Fixes

Adjusted block animations.

Adjusted encumbured animations.

Adjusted “Flame Breath” and “Earth Stomp” spells functionality.

Added the poisoned death animation.

Adjusted spell damage to modules.

Fixed errors related to the “Cancel crafting” button.

Straw beds now remove the underlying grass.

Adjusted Bonehead’s collision.

Adjusted the waterfalls.

Adjusted the object glow effects.

Duplicated controller icons in modifier slots.

Window modules can no longer be one-shot.

Characters will no continue sprining if encumbered.

Removed excess sounds during the scene with Mithra.

Fixed sound duplication bug.

Fixed the music stone texture.

