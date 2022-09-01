 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 1 September 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.6.4-b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sybil

  • Fixes to the spawning animation - Sybil's feet or body will not appear (or appear less) when spawning from a thin platform.
  • New leaning back animation. This alleviates the problem of the leaning orientation being misaligned with Sybil's "default" orientation when the former overrides the latter, especially if you slap.
  • Sybil will not transition into an idle animation while leaning.
  • Fixes in animation transitions.
    Pipe Dream
  • It's not possible anymore from the end of the level to jump in a certain way and get cheesed.

