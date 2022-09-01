Hardcore Gamemode

A major part of Rust is its brutal nature and ruthless PvP, when we added the softcore gamemode last year we saw and have continued to see feedback that many of you want a game mode which takes away the standard Vanilla comforts we've added throughout the years and gives a more ruthless, hardcore experience, so we've done just that.

Introducing Hardcore mode - a new game mode in Rust aimed towards veteran players, gone are the comforts such as safezones, team system and maps but don't worry, the vast majority of our servers will still be regular vanilla Rust.

During this first pass, you will find the following changes on Hardcore servers:

Added:

Local chat (100m range)

Limit of 5 sleeping bags & beds

In-game changelog (top left of inventory)

Removed:

Contact system

Compass

Crawling when wounded

Global chat

Rust+

Team system

Map

MLRS

Safe zones

Changed:

Blueprints wipe monthly

We believe this is a good starting place for a less forgiving game mode of Rust and we will continue to iterate and improve on it moving forward. If you're a server owner and wish to enable hardcore use the following var in your server startup config "-gamemode hardcore"

10 new official servers will be launching today with this new game mode.

Furnaces & cooking interfaces were cumbersome and not intuitive for newer players to use, requiring precise splitting of stacks to smelt efficiently, online calculators and guides to manage efficiently. We disliked this and felt we could do better, so we revamped the UI and some functionality.

They smelt and cook at the same speed & capacity (or better!) as before while being quick and easy to use.

With this update, you'll no longer be able to store non cooking/smelting-related items inside your cooking deployables (furnace/campfire), to address this see storage buff below.

Over the past couple of years, we've quadrupled the number of in-game items and switched over to the component system, all of which require large amounts of additional storage. Now with the cooking and smelting UI revamp and removing the ability to store items within these deployables (campfire, furance etc) it was overdue we took a look at storage.

Today we've increased the small wooden storage capacity to 18 from 12 and the large wooden box to 48 from 30.

In the future expect to see new types of storage solutions.

I made some simple improvements to the coaling tower that aired in our last update inside the Trainyard monument.

These changes include a new way to access the tower from the top where the suspended bridge is located. This will make retreat from the building easier when the area is contested.

Single Pickup UI

Mass pickups now contained within a single UI widget when hitting resources

Zipline Trees

Trees no longer block ziplines causing players to dismount and fall

Respawn Fall Damage

Fixed a long standing bug cuasing players to receive fall damage after respawing

After neglecting our poor island last month, we are now patching in a boatload of much needed fixes, along with adding in a few improvements.

The new "HDRP" cliff models are way more temperamental regarding placement than the old ones, and as a result we've had our hands full identifying and plugging tons of little holes to stop sneaky players from abusing the map. This patch fixes every single one we've had reported and identified.

In addition, the long southern and northern road tunnel placeholders have been reworked. Instead of being these overly long and unpractical spaghetti monsters, they now follow a precise and much shorter path to make them a practical way to traverse. We've also dressed them up and added various loot spawns along the way.

Lastly, the road surface has been a complete mess since the big update, thanks to some technical issues I won't bore you with - but this has also been tackled now. Roads everywhere should now be smooth to drive on, with no sinking anywhere.

I won't go over all the other small fixes here and there, but know that we will continue to improve and fix anything else that comes up. Big thanks to all who submitted bug reports!

I've updated the old placeholder reclaim (softcore mode) and marketplace models with something much more in keeping and unique.

Rust x Twitch Rivals 2 was a huge success! and we wanted to share some interesting stats with you.

Aug - 9th - Aug 13 (Rust Twitch Category)

386,889 peak concurrent viewers

7,500,319 chat messages sent

20,062,838 total hours watched

50,950,310 total views

2,499,030 clip views

19,037 Unique broadcasters

Item Skin Drops

Drops earned: 2,997,340

Drops claimed: 2,428,533

This is only our second Twitch Rivals and we feel it was much better than the first. With time we'll perfect it and turn it into one of the best events on Twitch!

If you wish to see more from Twitch Rivals check out the community blog here which went into more detail.

Huge thank you to all the creators involved and special thanks to Twitch, Captains, Rustoria and skin artists who helped make this happy.

More Twitch drops in the near future.