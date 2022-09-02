Logan Strikes Back: My Time at Sandrock new update is available

Howdy all builders,

The newest update for My Time at Sandrock Early Access, “Logan Strikes Back!” is now available to play.

In this update, as you progress through the new main stories, learn more about the unique townfolks, experience new and unique side stories featuring different characters, and romance with popular NPCs. Be careful, Sandrock's most wanted person is back in town and he has new plans!

While adding stories, you will find the desert is gradually filling with new elements and events. On top of new dungeons, we will have a new winter holiday which may recall your old days back in Portia, but with new activities.

As a workshop owner, you will have the chance to make your home feel more special. We have further increased the workshop's size and added more customization items for you to decorate your house.

Most importantly, we have completed the first step of our optimization plan. You will be able to play this new content with much faster loading times and smoother frame rates.

For all the details, check the changelist below!

Added:

Added more main story

Added a new festival: Winter Solstice

Added the party system, players can purchase the banquet table from the game center now.

Added some NPC romance stories, such as Fang, Arvio, Ernest, Elsie, Amirah, and Heidi ( more stories will be updated in the future)

Added some eligible NPCs that can play/date, such as Catori, Justice, etc.

Added some NPCs' reactions to players, such as haircuts, etc.

Added some items to workshop customization, such as doors and windows, fittings, fences, etc.

Added a new commission board for farming harvests

Added some weapons and gear

Added and optimized some tutorials

Added new areas on the Civil Crops commission board

Added some furniture custom styles, and the same furniture can unlock more types now

Added a new Firearm: Rifle

Added male and female players with a face shape

Added a new hairstyle, a new bangs, a new ponytail, and the freckle

Added a new recipe tab in the store, making it easier for players to buy blueprints

Added data collection system based on new content

Added more voice acting for new content

Added the 2nd Hazard Ruin, Shipwreck Ruins will open after some story content

Added some gameplay to dungeons in the game

Added Hidden Room and Scrooge McMoles to Abandoned Ruins

Added a quest backpack that automatically stores items used only for missions, freeing up backpack space for other items

Added a Sandwall, which will be unlocked after Heidi's side quest. Once unlocked, you can find it in the workshop construction UI;

Added appearance changes for fences and gates, which can be found in the workshop construction UI

Added Civil Corps commissions, you can pick up new types of commissions from the Civil Corps Commission Board the next day after completing the related quest.

Added user feedback button in the system menu

Added the ability to dye some furniture

Added Yakamel stations in the desert area

Added new decorations to the Church dormitory, museum level 2, and game center level 2

Added the option to mute the game when switching to the background

Added NPC exhaustion so NPCs will be exhausted for a certain amount of time when their health is low

Added Justice's mounting behavior

Added some screenshots for new cut scenes

Added daily dialogue between Nemo and CoCo

Added some high-star commissions

Optimization and adjustment:

Increased the level of the workshop to level 10, making it much larger

Adjusted the festival reminder to make it clear

Adjusted the qualified items in the backpack so they are consumed first

Optimized the display of items to show the attributes clearly

Optimized the NPC's mood words

Optimized operation and display of the planting system

Optimized the display of the hazardous ruins' rewards and added a BUFF machine to help players.

Optimized quest tracking and quests in letters can now be tracked too

Optimized the display of special effects when opening a door

Optimized the automatic disengagement from planting so that it no longer disengages on the fence edge

Optimized the endings of the battle music after defeating the boss

Adjusted the EXP required for leveling up and where to get the corresponding EXP

Optimized the information display above the monster's head so that it hides until the battle begins

Updated the Sandrock map to include dynamic icons such as cranes and bridges.

Improved item quality display in the quest tracking and quest submission UIs.

Optimized the layout of the Settings UI.

Optimized and adjusted the name and price of each item in the workshop customization

Optimized the performance of NPCs' jealousy, and they can soothe their emotions by gifting the special item.

Optimized the pathfinder in the workshop

Optimized equipped icons

Optimized logic for interrupting play/date schedules during festivals

Optimized directions during battle

Optimized item count in quest tracker; now counts items in storage boxes.

Optimized the face for Mian, Amirah, Grace, Catori, Qi, Owen, and Mint

Replaced Logan's mount with goat

Adjusted the appearance of the Abandoned Ruins Tutorial icon

Adjusted a few NPCs' settings so that NPCs following the builder could join the fight from a greater distance.

We have optimized the frame rate and loading time of entering and exiting doors in the first stage, and the dungeons, mining areas, and some other aspects of the game will be the next stage of optimization;

The specific performance optimization items are as follows:

Added the setting of character visualization distance, which can be adjusted manually

Reduced the consumption of the character vision updates

Reduced the consumption of minimap updates

Reduced the consumption of AI update

Reduced the consumption of character pathfinding

Reduced the consumption of plants' update

Reduced the lag when generating models

Reduced the consumption of some spaces and locations

Removed special effects outside the field of view

Reduced the time to enter and exit the main scene, the commerce, and the workshop

Fixed:

Fixed the issue that GooGo band doesn't play music

Fixed Fang and X's teleport issue

Fixed an issue where builders were qualified to join the dance competition in the second year

Fixed an issue where units attacking simultaneously on the battlefield exceeded design values

Fixed an issue where the player's horse would illegally ram open the automatic door

Fixed an issue where threats from some monsters did not work after resuming battle.

Fixed an issue where Burgess could behave strangely after picking up the Where's Mian quest.

Fixed missing countdown timer in Year 2 Festival event.

Fixed furniture rotation not working when dyeing furniture

Fixed several issues related to taking pictures with Zeke

Fixed an issue where monster threats and range attack targets were not matching

Fixed an issue when taking group photos with NPCs

Fixed an issue where some monsters would hide abnormally when attacking

Fixed an issue where some monsters were not limited to the maximum number of monsters they could attack the field

Fixed an issue where quest reminders could display a different language if the player had previously switched languages.

Fixed an issue where the sitting posture would sometimes become strange after entering the haircut UI

Fixed an issue where the controller would trigger the event reminder option twice in the calendar.

Fixed an issue where audio would sometimes not play.

Fixed an issue where the mount followed into other scenes

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to leave a gathering sometimes.

Fixed anomalous performance related to bullet hit effects.

Fixed some oversized display issues such as quest exclamation mark on the map

Fixed player toughness display issue, so toughness can now display properly as long as it is subtracted

Fixed the icon display issue when the machine is full of sand coverage

Fixed an issue where the camera would sometimes be recognized as a landscape photo

Fixed the issue that the shadow of the Running of the Yakmel scene was too dark

Fixed the issue where Yakmels were blocked by fences and could not enter the field during the Running of the Yakmel

Fixed the issue where general commissions may lead to game stuck. Please give up problematical commissions.

Fixed Dr.Fang's AI

Fixed the issue of abnormal automatic reloading

Fixed the issue where players take commissions asking for a high-quality item but can't refine it.

Fixed the issue where the quality of furniture or machines would be reset when destroying and putting them out immediately in the Home Edit mode.

Fixed display issues that some items costing 1 SP

Fixed the footprints issue in Sandrunning

Fixed the issue that the Caretaker stepped NPC's head

Fixed the issue that the Caretaker stands in the wrong position in Stage 3

Fixed the display issue for Album keyboard shortcuts

Fixed error reports for the FOV system.

Fixed the issue where the mission Cheery Conspiracy could bring to black screens

Fixed the issue where the Protective Suit would not block sandstorm effects

Fixed the issue where banquet decorations were not destroyed the day after the party

Fixed the issue where NPCs would not be able to back to the party state when loading the save in an ongoing party.

Fixed some NPCs' incorrect reactions

Fixed the issue that triggered the wrong conversation when the doctor was cleaning the cemetery

Fixed the issue where NPCs chase players and greet them

Fixed an issue where there was no quest tracking target after constructing Hydrogel in the mission Moisture Farm Blues

Fixed the issue where opened chests were repeatedly refreshed

Fixed the issue where drinking tea after submitting the quest item would get stuck in the mission Salted Fish Blues

Fixed the wrong prompt when switching controllers in the save screen

Fixed the issue where players get no rewards in mini-games would lead to errors

Fixed the issue where Social Energy was not immediately displayed after loading the save in an ongoing play/date event

Fixed the issue where the number of events played during play/date was not saved

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to modify attack direction when attacking with non-weapon items

Fixed the issue where NPC's sand hat was not deleted the next day after loading the save of the day sandstorm comes

Fixed the issue where the camera of the mini-game Whac-a-mole was coved by stones after upgrading the Game Center

Fixed an issue where Game Center would be placed in strange places

Fixed an issue where deleting a save would report an error if the save space was full

Fixed an issue where meerkats were unable to interact

Fixed an issue where the quest, Bringing a Smile, on Day 2 would fail if the quest, Cheery Conspiracy, were activated at the same time

Fixed an issue where footsteps in the depths of the desert were incorrectly reported

Fixed an issue where new books could not be placed in storage boxes

Fixed an issue that prevented Banjo and Coco from interacting

Fixed interaction issues when leveling NPCs are riding horses

Fixed an issue where Nia's mouth was not working correctly

Fixed an issue where abnormal fall damage could occur after exiting a Desert Cave

Fixed some landscape issues in Eufala Salvage Ruins

Fixed the overlapping issues with letter newspaper bookmarks

Fixes some errors in learning skills

Fixed the Saxoul Tree's disappearing issue after loading a save

Fixed a respawn issue with the treasure chests

Fixed an issue with the quest, Public Image, not collecting photos. Once all shots are taken, the target's image will update if it still doesn't.

Fixed that Elsie did not appear in the Game Center during the Take it Easy

Fixed missing letters on Game Center and the bridge



