Fight or Flight - 0.40.7 - Vision, Yes/No?

Hi Team,

First off I want to start these notes with a question for the community.

What are your thoughts on the Vision mode? I am considering removing it, so you can no longer track the monsters so easily, and adding more monsters in each match.

I feel like this feature does not fit very well with the theme of the game and it should be removed.

PLEASE post a comment below with your thoughts, Thank you!

->>

To the notes, Pushing out a patch to fix a major issue with network players that happens when clients are 3+km away from the hosting player, It was somehow missed during testing. (Big thanks to "furupoweru" for the bug report :)

This is now resolved.

The other big change is all of the weapons have now been re-balanced.

Most assault rifles are 4 body shots for a kill. Most Pistols are 5 body shots, SKS is 3, SVD is 2, Shotgun is 1. This is all of course dependent on where on the body you hit the character and what armor they have. Head shots are x2 damage for example, so go for those head shots!

Still working on many other features in the background, I will inform you when the time is right!

Please note; Performance may struggle on the machine hosting the match if there is a lot of AI, AI is very CPU intensive, that coupled with very very long draw distances, if you are hosting a game make sure your PC is up to it.

(sniper heaven, I've had a kill at 2.5k using the SVD, try beat that, i will try add some more details in the map to measure this :P)



UI; Menu UI visibility improvements

UI; Fixed bug with Interaction keys not updating in the UI after being changed

Player; Improved crouching smoothness

Player; Smoothed out Sky Dive and Parachute animations more, still more work to come...

Player; Changed base health back down to 100

Weapons; Re-balanced all weapons (Please provide feedback if anything is OP.)

Misc; Fixed bug with network players being able to clip through walls in certain circumstances

GLHF,

Gozu.