- The Shield HandyCap "Great Wall" has been reworked. There are now no more shields in the corners to fix a broken game variant.
- Slight improvement of the AI. Which makes the game against the computer a bit more balanced ːsteamhappyː
- Spelling error found and eaten up.
Berserker update for 1 September 2022
Berserker v.985 is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update