 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Berserker update for 1 September 2022

Berserker v.985 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9433475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Shield HandyCap "Great Wall" has been reworked. There are now no more shields in the corners to fix a broken game variant.
  • Slight improvement of the AI. Which makes the game against the computer a bit more balanced ːsteamhappyː
  • Spelling error found and eaten up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073011
  • Loading history…
Depot 2073012
  • Loading history…
Depot 2073013
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link