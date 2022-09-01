 Skip to content

Immortal Tactics: War of the Eternals update for 1 September 2022

Castle Area now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 9433439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Castle Area

Explore the new Castle area containing new exciting enemies, new types of environment, new objectives, a challenging boss, and new playable heroes!

    1. New Enemies that will change your strategy and will vary based upon the heroes you are using
    1. New types of Environment that will either help you tremendously or boost the enemies in the area
    1. New and unique objectives available in this area
    1. Challenging and unique boss - that you should certainly try to defeat!
    1. New playable heroes, each unique in gameplay and has their own strengths and weakness
    1. Update includes a lot of minor bug fixes

Test your expertise and strength in this new area!

