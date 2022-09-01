Castle Area now Available

Castle Area
Explore the new Castle area containing new exciting enemies, new types of environment, new objectives, a challenging boss, and new playable heroes!
- New Enemies that will change your strategy and will vary based upon the heroes you are using
- New types of Environment that will either help you tremendously or boost the enemies in the area
- New and unique objectives available in this area
- Challenging and unique boss - that you should certainly try to defeat!
- New playable heroes, each unique in gameplay and has their own strengths and weakness
- Update includes a lot of minor bug fixes
Test your expertise and strength in this new area!
