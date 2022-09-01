Castle Area now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 9433439 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Castle Area

Explore the new Castle area containing new exciting enemies, new types of environment, new objectives, a challenging boss, and new playable heroes!

New Enemies that will change your strategy and will vary based upon the heroes you are using

New types of Environment that will either help you tremendously or boost the enemies in the area

New and unique objectives available in this area

Challenging and unique boss - that you should certainly try to defeat!

New playable heroes, each unique in gameplay and has their own strengths and weakness

Update includes a lot of minor bug fixes



Test your expertise and strength in this new area!