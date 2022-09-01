Dushka vs You (and some AMD woes)

We really weren't going to release a patch until end-of-September, but the latest AMD drivers screwed OpenGL games, so emergency release it is! But you also get 3 new maps, and some deadly new threats!

Issues with AMD graphics cards

Have you been experiencing strange artifacts like unreadable text? You are not alone! Starting with driver version 22.7.1, AMD has introduced multiple visual bugs to our game (and all others using OpenGL).

We tackled as much as we could on our side, but for now you should revert to an older driver version (eg 22.5.1), until AMD gets their fix together.

Issues that still remain (and cannot be fixed on our side):

very bright screen (white-ish) when the game is paused. This one can be fixed by disabling MSAA

broken in-game UI (like paths) for night missions when the NVG effect is enabled

bad performance

longer game load time

possible crashes

Enemies can now man the DShK Heavy Machine Gun

You know those cool MGs that were placed throughout the levels, but the enemy never touched? Now they can and they will. They are very deadly and your armor is no good against them. Luckily, they're not very accurate nor quick to turn. And in the future you'll get to man them yourself.

RMG Factions

The Mission Generator has received many upgrades and improvements. Among those "under the hood" changes, it now chooses among several enemy factions to populate houses with. You might get just random Insurgents as before, or Low level cannon fodder, Forbidden Tree fanatics, Blackhead Elites and even the armored Private Security! And you might even meet some new guys here and there ;)

It's not all Random maps, though - 3 handcrafted have been added. Two of them are small and violent delights, but the last one is a meaty Extreme Rescue - your typical Single Planner Course - a large building with hallways, hostages and hotspots.

Last, but not least, our intrepid workshop mice have dug through the content and made a new collection. Enjoy:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2857167016

Patch out, and come meet us in person at EGX London!

Your Devs @ KHG

Changelist for v0.34: