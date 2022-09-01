thanks to everyone who play the and sends bugs and problems!
Critical bugfixes:
- Entering a portal after the last boss no longer breaks the game.
- If you kill the chess queen while she is charging, she does not die - fixed. Again.
Other:
- Changing bioms working correctly and all monsters at their bioms.
- Collision fixes.
I hope now the main gameplay works as intended. If there are no more critical problems (they should not have been!) I will finish the gamepad support and localization
