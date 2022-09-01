 Skip to content

Crystal Plague update for 1 September 2022

HotFix#2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

thanks to everyone who play the and sends bugs and problems!

Critical bugfixes:

  1. Entering a portal after the last boss no longer breaks the game.
  2. If you kill the chess queen while she is charging, she does not die - fixed. Again.

Other:

  1. Changing bioms working correctly and all monsters at their bioms.
  2. Collision fixes.

I hope now the main gameplay works as intended. If there are no more critical problems (they should not have been!) I will finish the gamepad support and localization

