thanks to everyone who play the and sends bugs and problems!

Critical bugfixes:

Entering a portal after the last boss no longer breaks the game. If you kill the chess queen while she is charging, she does not die - fixed. Again.

Other:

Changing bioms working correctly and all monsters at their bioms. Collision fixes.

I hope now the main gameplay works as intended. If there are no more critical problems (they should not have been!) I will finish the gamepad support and localization