- Fixed intense fog in Waterfall house
- Fix Housing rockets
- Fixed collision on Sorcerer's eyrie
- Restored Sorcerer’s Eyrie minigame
- Fixed pink squares on hollyridge estate
- Restored jetpack on Flying Device
- Restored jet ski race on BlueWaveHideout
- Restored boat on GreenHouse
- Restored jetski on Beach
Nebula Realms update for 7 September 2022
Patch content
