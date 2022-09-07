 Skip to content

Nebula Realms update for 7 September 2022

Patch content

Build 9433195

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed intense fog in Waterfall house
  • Fix Housing rockets
  • Fixed collision on Sorcerer's eyrie
  • Restored Sorcerer’s Eyrie minigame
  • Fixed pink squares on hollyridge estate
  • Restored jetpack on Flying Device
  • Restored jet ski race on BlueWaveHideout
  • Restored boat on GreenHouse
  • Restored jetski on Beach

Changed files in this update

Nebula Realms Content Depot 919291
