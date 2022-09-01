Update 1.4.2а

Ahoy, sailors!
A hotfix for different issues is already here, and your travels through the Midnight Isles will become more smooth. Now all achievments will rightfully go to the courageous captains, and game will not crash at the very beginning of your journey.
Miscellaneous
- Some islands did not reset after player characters leaving. Resolution: fixed;
- The game sometimes crashed when the player's characters were sent to the first island. Resolution: fixed;
- Fixed the achievements.
Changed depots in owlcat-master branch