Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 1 September 2022

Update 1.4.2а

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ahoy, sailors!

A hotfix for different issues is already here, and your travels through the Midnight Isles will become more smooth. Now all achievments will rightfully go to the courageous captains, and game will not crash at the very beginning of your journey.

Miscellaneous

  • Some islands did not reset after player characters leaving. Resolution: fixed;
  • The game sometimes crashed when the player's characters were sent to the first island. Resolution: fixed;
  • Fixed the achievements.

