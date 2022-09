Share · View all patches · Build 9433051 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 14:26:17 UTC by Wendy

NEW FEATURE:

.faster level loading and less memory consumption

.lasers can use bullet duration

.updated the sound library to the latest version

BUG FIXES:

.already imported assets couldn't change their type to tank or to basic enemy (regression)

.high score .score file wasn't copied to the stand-alone game anymore (regression)

.when the player dies, looping laser sound wasn't stopped