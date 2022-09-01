Performance Update
-Significantly improved load times and overall performance
-Added opening logos
Future performance improvements and features coming soon!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Performance Update
-Significantly improved load times and overall performance
-Added opening logos
Future performance improvements and features coming soon!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update