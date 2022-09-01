 Skip to content

CURSES update for 1 September 2022

Performance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9433050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance Update
-Significantly improved load times and overall performance
-Added opening logos

Future performance improvements and features coming soon!

