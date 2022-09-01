 Skip to content

Red Matter 2 update for 1 September 2022

1.0.005 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9433030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Turned off stereo layers when not in use
-Fixed sound settings not being saved
-Fixed very rare bug where train's doors wouldn't open
-Fixed very rare bug where scanner could disappear from your controller
-Fixed minor bugs and collisions

Changed files in this update

