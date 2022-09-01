-Turned off stereo layers when not in use
-Fixed sound settings not being saved
-Fixed very rare bug where train's doors wouldn't open
-Fixed very rare bug where scanner could disappear from your controller
-Fixed minor bugs and collisions
Red Matter 2 update for 1 September 2022
1.0.005 patch
