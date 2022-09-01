 Skip to content

Cyphers Game update for 1 September 2022

Patch 1.2.08

Patch 1.2.08 · Build 9433023

  • Added localization in 9 languages (French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbek)
  • Introduced subtitles
  • Added a quest system to display current objectives
  • Multiple bugfixes and improvements under the hood

