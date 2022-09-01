- Added localization in 9 languages (French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbek)
- Introduced subtitles
- Added a quest system to display current objectives
- Multiple bugfixes and improvements under the hood
Cyphers Game update for 1 September 2022
Patch 1.2.08
