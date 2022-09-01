Game Update: Breaking the Mold

What's new:

User experience improvements:

Use mouse scroll wheel to zoom in and out smoothly (the near/medium/far setting is removed)

New visual effect for highlighting the selected object. A white outline instead of stripes across the object.



You will be notified every time you increase any skill level

You will now see the "fail frustration" speech bubbles of other players too, making it easier to see if they are working on something or just standing there.

Picking up more objects when your hands are already full works differently now: instead of dropping the item in your front hand, you now drop the item in your back hand, and the item that was in the front hand is moved to the back hand.