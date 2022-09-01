Game Update: Breaking the Mold

What's new:
User experience improvements:
-
Use mouse scroll wheel to zoom in and out smoothly (the near/medium/far setting is removed)
-
New visual effect for highlighting the selected object. A white outline instead of stripes across the object.
-
You will be notified every time you increase any skill level
-
You will now see the "fail frustration" speech bubbles of other players too, making it easier to see if they are working on something or just standing there.
-
Picking up more objects when your hands are already full works differently now: instead of dropping the item in your front hand, you now drop the item in your back hand, and the item that was in the front hand is moved to the back hand.
-
Eating soup and stew now also shows the eating animation and plays the eating sound.
Content changes:
-
New and improved process for creating and using the clay molds for bronze casting. Some steps were removed, and some steps and new objects were added, to improve the experience and make mold making more interesting.
-
Removed a step in the creation of flint shards and flint blades. Now they are produced directly from flint nodules without the intermediate step of half nodules.
-
Changed so leaf bowls are made from a single leaf instead of two, and also so you cut one leaf at a time from the ferns. New players had too many difficulties before they got it right, so we hope this change will make it easier for them to get further into the game.
-
added option to remove a dirt floor.
Fixed bugs:
- Fixed visual bug for a full clay pot with fruit salad or other food.
- Fixed bug that a shovel could dig infinite numbers of stone paths
Changed files in this update