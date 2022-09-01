Tank Mechanic Simulator VR is available NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9432781 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Experience a realistic simulator game of being a Tank Mechanic. Fix, build and renovate highly detailed and fully interactive tanks (German, USA, or Soviet), armored cars, or self-propelled guns... and then test them. Did you ever drive a tank in virtual reality? It's awesome 😎

Tank Mechanic Simulator in VR is a new experience

Renovate & build II World War tanks. Transform them from rusty and ruined to fully working.

Take tanks fully apart by using different tools

Drive a tank in virtual reality on the training ground!

Create and manage your museum

Change the way your garage looks like

... and more 🛠️

