 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heart & Soul update for 1 September 2022

9/1 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9432729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing bg as pointed out by Discord user Michael
  • Patched Bad Ending 6 difficult as suggested by Discord user Michael
  • Attempting another fix of persist bug with the achievement for Bad End 3

Changed files in this update

Depot 1724161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link