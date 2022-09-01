 Skip to content

AutoCube update for 1 September 2022

New Blocks + Mipmapping

Share · View all patches · Build 9432695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Blocks: Bookcase, Old Clay Bricks, Trapdoors, Pine & Cherry doors, and more Stair & Half blocks.

Mipmapping: The game will run slightly faster on large render distances and block details will be visible from further away.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1625671
