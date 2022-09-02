Share · View all patches · Build 9432577 · Last edited 2 September 2022 – 15:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear Mechanics,

We present to you update 1.3.5 in which we focused on changing the system of saving the game state. In addition, we fixed a lot of bugs reported by you.

Below you can see the full changelog:

1.3.5

Added:

Totally reworked save system

New sounds & audio balance for:

M4A3E8 Sherman

M10 Wolverine

KV-1

KV-2

T-34/76

T-34/85

Tank analysis shows percentage values in assembly/repairs to avoid confusion

New condition state of a tank part that the player looks at

Pause menu centered for correct UI position

Poster of the Gryf Museum added due to our collaboration

In-game patch notes screen

Modified:

Changed name localization from M10 Wolverine to M10 GMC

During extraction missions players are able on tablet to access bank only

Reworked fluid filling animation controller

Updated credits

Updated generation of track marks on Proving Grounds

Green & Red color statuses changed to calmer colors

Improved quality of multiple textures around the workshop

M4A3E8 Sherman and PzKpfw IV Ausf. G - Too loud sound of engines compared to other tanks

M10 GMC box G changed to box E to match the shop representation

Fixed:

Some slots in museum are facing walls instead of a centre

Strange sound no longer appears when player disassembles box full of ammo

It is possible to finish order with disassembled parts of clients, and player are fully rewarded for finishing this order

Panther incorrect localization of a box inside turret + overall fixes to tank parts names, without A/B letters if not required

Enabling a pause menu by using alt+tab while already returning to main menu

Changing settings in main menu and not proceeding to main game does not cause the settings change to be discarded

Game tab in settings menu now can be correctly scrolled with mouse scroll

Player is no longer able to change interior or examine mode when started interaction with a tank part with screws.

The Russian language font for drone

Fixed rare null reference errors with the Shop Manager

Fixed bug that caused pause menu to appear in main menu

Fixed bug that caused profile menu to get stuck

Resetting a profile will correctly update the UI in profile menu

The number of tanks will now display correctly in profile menu

Fixed bug that caused the player to be unable to change interior or examine mode after interacting with a tank part using screws

Fixed bug that caused all gearbox hatches bought from shop to be rusted

Fixed colors of the screws in the Panzer II Ausf C engine

Fixed bug that caused not all options to be highlighted in settings menu

Fixed bug that caused the player to be stuck when trying to climb stairs

Fixed bug that caused saves to become corrupted by frequently loading the game from different save files

Fixed bug that caused a screenshot from the Polish version of the UI to be shown during loading to Overview regardless of chosen language options

Fixed bug that caused the Maus to overlap with the museum stand

Fixed plenty localization issues

Bug that caused the view from the driver's scope to be partially covered when aiming in KV-1 and KV-2 during Proving Grounds

Part of the fence no longer floats in the air in Proving Grounds

Bug that caused the desk lamp to have no visual difference between being turned on and off

Player does not received any new mails when all the tank slots are taken (added info message)

Aspect ratio setting contained additional nulls in most languages

Player should not be able to see game scene when changing levels

Fixed rare situation with falling down while in a workshop

Fixed M10 GMC Boggie levers localization

Fixed when player is redirected to incorrect scene after LMB during a loading screen

Removed:

Requirement of having every fluid container filled with more than 0% to start the engine.

Thanks and have a good one,

DeGenerals



