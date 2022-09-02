 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 2 September 2022

Update 1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9432577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Mechanics,

We present to you update 1.3.5 in which we focused on changing the system of saving the game state. In addition, we fixed a lot of bugs reported by you.

Below you can see the full changelog:

1.3.5

Added:

  • Totally reworked save system
  • New sounds & audio balance for:
  • M4A3E8 Sherman
  • M10 Wolverine
  • KV-1
  • KV-2
  • T-34/76
  • T-34/85
  • Tank analysis shows percentage values in assembly/repairs to avoid confusion
  • New condition state of a tank part that the player looks at
  • Pause menu centered for correct UI position
  • Poster of the Gryf Museum added due to our collaboration
  • In-game patch notes screen

Modified:

  • Changed name localization from M10 Wolverine to M10 GMC
  • During extraction missions players are able on tablet to access bank only
  • Reworked fluid filling animation controller
  • Updated credits
  • Updated generation of track marks on Proving Grounds
  • Green & Red color statuses changed to calmer colors
  • Improved quality of multiple textures around the workshop
  • M4A3E8 Sherman and PzKpfw IV Ausf. G - Too loud sound of engines compared to other tanks
  • M10 GMC box G changed to box E to match the shop representation

Fixed:

  • Some slots in museum are facing walls instead of a centre
  • Strange sound no longer appears when player disassembles box full of ammo
  • It is possible to finish order with disassembled parts of clients, and player are fully rewarded for finishing this order
  • Panther incorrect localization of a box inside turret + overall fixes to tank parts names, without A/B letters if not required
  • Enabling a pause menu by using alt+tab while already returning to main menu
  • Changing settings in main menu and not proceeding to main game does not cause the settings change to be discarded
  • Game tab in settings menu now can be correctly scrolled with mouse scroll
  • Player is no longer able to change interior or examine mode when started interaction with a tank part with screws.
  • The Russian language font for drone
  • Fixed rare null reference errors with the Shop Manager
  • Fixed bug that caused pause menu to appear in main menu
  • Fixed bug that caused profile menu to get stuck
  • Resetting a profile will correctly update the UI in profile menu
  • The number of tanks will now display correctly in profile menu
  • Fixed bug that caused the player to be unable to change interior or examine mode after interacting with a tank part using screws
  • Fixed bug that caused all gearbox hatches bought from shop to be rusted
  • Fixed colors of the screws in the Panzer II Ausf C engine
  • Fixed bug that caused not all options to be highlighted in settings menu
  • Fixed bug that caused the player to be stuck when trying to climb stairs
  • Fixed bug that caused saves to become corrupted by frequently loading the game from different save files
  • Fixed bug that caused a screenshot from the Polish version of the UI to be shown during loading to Overview regardless of chosen language options
  • Fixed bug that caused the Maus to overlap with the museum stand
  • Fixed plenty localization issues
  • Bug that caused the view from the driver's scope to be partially covered when aiming in KV-1 and KV-2 during Proving Grounds
  • Part of the fence no longer floats in the air in Proving Grounds
  • Bug that caused the desk lamp to have no visual difference between being turned on and off
  • Player does not received any new mails when all the tank slots are taken (added info message)
  • Aspect ratio setting contained additional nulls in most languages
  • Player should not be able to see game scene when changing levels
  • Fixed rare situation with falling down while in a workshop
  • Fixed M10 GMC Boggie levers localization
  • Fixed when player is redirected to incorrect scene after LMB during a loading screen

Removed:

  • Requirement of having every fluid container filled with more than 0% to start the engine.

Thanks and have a good one,
DeGenerals


Changed files in this update

Tank Mechanic Simulator Content Depot 407131
  • Loading history…
Tank Mechanic Simulator - MacOs Depot Depot 407132
  • Loading history…
Tank Mechanic Simulator - DLC #2 (1065400) - magazyn zawartości Depot 1065403
  • Loading history…
Tank Mechanic Simulator - DLC #1 (1485420) - magazyn zawartości Depot 1485420
  • Loading history…
Tank Mechanic Simulator - DLC #1 (1485421) - macOS - magazyn zawartości Depot 1485421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link