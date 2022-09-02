Dear Mechanics,
We present to you update 1.3.5 in which we focused on changing the system of saving the game state. In addition, we fixed a lot of bugs reported by you.
Below you can see the full changelog:
1.3.5
Added:
- Totally reworked save system
- New sounds & audio balance for:
- M4A3E8 Sherman
- M10 Wolverine
- KV-1
- KV-2
- T-34/76
- T-34/85
- Tank analysis shows percentage values in assembly/repairs to avoid confusion
- New condition state of a tank part that the player looks at
- Pause menu centered for correct UI position
- Poster of the Gryf Museum added due to our collaboration
- In-game patch notes screen
Modified:
- Changed name localization from M10 Wolverine to M10 GMC
- During extraction missions players are able on tablet to access bank only
- Reworked fluid filling animation controller
- Updated credits
- Updated generation of track marks on Proving Grounds
- Green & Red color statuses changed to calmer colors
- Improved quality of multiple textures around the workshop
- M4A3E8 Sherman and PzKpfw IV Ausf. G - Too loud sound of engines compared to other tanks
- M10 GMC box G changed to box E to match the shop representation
Fixed:
- Some slots in museum are facing walls instead of a centre
- Strange sound no longer appears when player disassembles box full of ammo
- It is possible to finish order with disassembled parts of clients, and player are fully rewarded for finishing this order
- Panther incorrect localization of a box inside turret + overall fixes to tank parts names, without A/B letters if not required
- Enabling a pause menu by using alt+tab while already returning to main menu
- Changing settings in main menu and not proceeding to main game does not cause the settings change to be discarded
- Game tab in settings menu now can be correctly scrolled with mouse scroll
- Player is no longer able to change interior or examine mode when started interaction with a tank part with screws.
- The Russian language font for drone
- Fixed rare null reference errors with the Shop Manager
- Fixed bug that caused pause menu to appear in main menu
- Fixed bug that caused profile menu to get stuck
- Resetting a profile will correctly update the UI in profile menu
- The number of tanks will now display correctly in profile menu
- Fixed bug that caused the player to be unable to change interior or examine mode after interacting with a tank part using screws
- Fixed bug that caused all gearbox hatches bought from shop to be rusted
- Fixed colors of the screws in the Panzer II Ausf C engine
- Fixed bug that caused not all options to be highlighted in settings menu
- Fixed bug that caused the player to be stuck when trying to climb stairs
- Fixed bug that caused saves to become corrupted by frequently loading the game from different save files
- Fixed bug that caused a screenshot from the Polish version of the UI to be shown during loading to Overview regardless of chosen language options
- Fixed bug that caused the Maus to overlap with the museum stand
- Fixed plenty localization issues
- Bug that caused the view from the driver's scope to be partially covered when aiming in KV-1 and KV-2 during Proving Grounds
- Part of the fence no longer floats in the air in Proving Grounds
- Bug that caused the desk lamp to have no visual difference between being turned on and off
- Player does not received any new mails when all the tank slots are taken (added info message)
- Aspect ratio setting contained additional nulls in most languages
- Player should not be able to see game scene when changing levels
- Fixed rare situation with falling down while in a workshop
- Fixed M10 GMC Boggie levers localization
- Fixed when player is redirected to incorrect scene after LMB during a loading screen
Removed:
- Requirement of having every fluid container filled with more than 0% to start the engine.
Thanks and have a good one,
DeGenerals
