Source of Madness update for 1 September 2022

Multiplayer

1 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings and salutations!

We are happy to finally release our secret project, a local multiplayer versus mode! You can play it online with Steam's "Remote Play Together" system!

New Content
  • 5 Multiplayer maps
  • Modified spells for multiplayer
  • Death Match Versus Mode up to 5 players
  • Modifier settings for multiplayer

Multiplayer
  • Map: Lake
  • Map: Harbor
  • Map: Water Beam
  • Map: Ice Cave
  • Map: Yith
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Melee Slash
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Fireball
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Great Fireball
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Lance
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Sphere
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Eye of Cthulhu
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Flame Lance
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Lightning Lance
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Dagger
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Arcane Burst
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Kings Ring
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Bamboo Burst
  • Multiplayer Spell: Modified Force Push
  • Modifier: Start Time
  • Modifier: Restart Time
  • Modifier: Number of resurrections
  • Modifier: Cooldown
  • Modifier: Damage Increase
  • Modifier: Speed
  • Modifier: Number of Dashes

Other
  • Changed how the Skill Tree focuses on a node between maximum UI Scale and normal mode
  • Increased Text size in inventory UI and Tooltips
  • Changed Max Min UI scale range from -2 to 1 to -1 to 1 instead
  • Increased Gamepad Joystick UI navigation from 5 to 10 inputs per second

That is all for now, cheers!

