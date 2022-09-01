Share · View all patches · Build 9432507 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings and salutations!

We are happy to finally release our secret project, a local multiplayer versus mode! You can play it online with Steam's "Remote Play Together" system!

New Content

5 Multiplayer maps

Modified spells for multiplayer

Death Match Versus Mode up to 5 players

Modifier settings for multiplayer

Multiplayer

Map: Lake

Map: Harbor

Map: Water Beam

Map: Ice Cave

Map: Yith

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Melee Slash

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Fireball

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Great Fireball

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Lance

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Sphere

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Eye of Cthulhu

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Flame Lance

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Lightning Lance

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Dagger

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Arcane Burst

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Kings Ring

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Bamboo Burst

Multiplayer Spell: Modified Force Push

Modifier: Start Time

Modifier: Restart Time

Modifier: Number of resurrections

Modifier: Cooldown

Modifier: Damage Increase

Modifier: Speed

Modifier: Number of Dashes

Other

Changed how the Skill Tree focuses on a node between maximum UI Scale and normal mode

Increased Text size in inventory UI and Tooltips

Changed Max Min UI scale range from -2 to 1 to -1 to 1 instead

Increased Gamepad Joystick UI navigation from 5 to 10 inputs per second

That is all for now, cheers!