Greetings and salutations!
We are happy to finally release our secret project, a local multiplayer versus mode! You can play it online with Steam's "Remote Play Together" system!
New Content
- 5 Multiplayer maps
- Modified spells for multiplayer
- Death Match Versus Mode up to 5 players
- Modifier settings for multiplayer
Multiplayer
- Map: Lake
- Map: Harbor
- Map: Water Beam
- Map: Ice Cave
- Map: Yith
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Melee Slash
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Fireball
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Great Fireball
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Lance
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Sphere
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Eye of Cthulhu
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Flame Lance
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Lightning Lance
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Ice Dagger
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Arcane Burst
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Kings Ring
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Bamboo Burst
- Multiplayer Spell: Modified Force Push
- Modifier: Start Time
- Modifier: Restart Time
- Modifier: Number of resurrections
- Modifier: Cooldown
- Modifier: Damage Increase
- Modifier: Speed
- Modifier: Number of Dashes
Other
- Changed how the Skill Tree focuses on a node between maximum UI Scale and normal mode
- Increased Text size in inventory UI and Tooltips
- Changed Max Min UI scale range from -2 to 1 to -1 to 1 instead
- Increased Gamepad Joystick UI navigation from 5 to 10 inputs per second
That is all for now, cheers!
Changed files in this update