V 0.8550 Updates

Build 9432503 · Last edited 1 September 2022

Updates:

-Added the caving “Miner's pick”, you can use one Pharaoh Coin to buy Random Gold or silver.

-Remake the effect of tablet “Assault”” Extended Fury”” Bravery”” Warpath Heal”.

Bug fixes:

-Fixed the bug that the music could not play normally when the game resumed after returning the title;