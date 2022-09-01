V 0.8550 Updates

Updates:
-Added the caving “Miner's pick”, you can use one Pharaoh Coin to buy Random Gold or silver.
-Remake the effect of tablet “Assault”” Extended Fury”” Bravery”” Warpath Heal”.
Bug fixes:
-Fixed the bug that the music could not play normally when the game resumed after returning the title;
- Fixed the bug that the inscription prompt box on the screen would not disappear under certain special circumstances;
- Fixed the bug that the warrior energy bar split line was displayed incorrectly when repeatedly disassembling and assembling equipment;
- Fixed the bug that the interface was stuck when crafting charms in the “market “under some certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that “Waverider” cannot be summoned again under certain circumstances;
- Adjusted the passive skill effect of monster “Imperial Warrior”;
- Fixed the bug that monster “Sun Grail” escape from map in wrong time;
- Fixed the bug that the summoned monster will not be properly locked after the beetle of the warrior “Saint of Dawn“ is killed;
- Fixed the bug that tablet “Relent” cannot add slash under certain circumstances;
- Fixed the bug that tablet “Shadow” could not take effect normally when used with “Lethality”;
- Fixed some mistakes in the description of tablet “Slice”;
-Fixed the bug that the caving “Falcon Statue” and “Weapon Carving” could not take effect at some stages;
- Adjusted the execution effect value of “Wrath Gloves“;
- Fixed some mistakes in the description of equipment “Starstruck”;
