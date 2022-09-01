Update, Version 20220901

English

##########Content############

The 3D printing store in Liu now sells more types of crafting materials. Details are below:

Added plastic to the store inventory at 3.5 times of normal price. (Plastics drop a lot in the basement of this 3D printing store. This is just in case you need some quick plastics for crafting.)

Added stone to the store inventory at 3.5 times of normal price. (Stones can be mined from different sources at almost no cost. This is just in case you need some quick stones for crafting.)

Added paper to the store inventory at 2 times of normal price. (The bookstore nearby sells paper at a normal price.)

##########System#############

The crafting recipe item template may now take customized item descriptions as a parameter. (Technically, it shall link to a localization key. But, modders shall have the freedom to use just any strings even hardcoded ones if they don't care about localization.)

Add a new module that may put weight dynamically on items in item drop lists. (Need to fill in some callback functions to make it work.)

简体中文

##########Content############

疁城3D打印店开始贩卖更多种类的物品制造原料。具体如下：

在疁城3D打印店的出售物品中加入了3.5倍于常规价格的塑料。（塑料实际上在这个打印店出现的敌人中几乎到处都在掉落。这里出售的目的只是为了方面有钱但是偷懒的同学们。）

在疁城3D打印店的出售物品中加入了3.5倍于常规价格的石料。（石头在很多地方都能通过挖矿技能挖到。这里出售的目的只是为了方面有钱但是偷懒的同学们。）

在疁城3D打印店的出售物品中加入了2倍于常规价格的纸张。（隔壁不远处的书店更便宜。）

##########System#############

物品设计图模板现在可以将自定义的物品描述作为参数传入。（技术上来说这是链接到一个本地化字符串的KEY。但是，MOD开发者有把它链接到任何字符串的自由。）

加入了一个程序模块可能用于给物品掉落列表中的物品加入动态的权重。（需要加入一下回调函数来发挥作用。）