New Endless Mode Variant, Quality of Life Improvements!

"Restart" option is now available whenever you end your run.

Camera Zoom can now be changed with Mouse Wheel or +/- buttons, and in Settings.

A second version of Endless Mode has been added: Battle against an onslaught of powerful Elite demons to earn greater rewards!

- "Game Speed" option is now directly on the Stage Select screen and can be increased/decreased in 10% increments.

You can now enter the pause screen at the end of a run to check your auras & spells. (A full end-of-run stats screen will be coming soon)

Airavata's Arrival (evolution of Storm Throne) now also grants additional Cast Speed while in the area.

Improved the way that EXP gems are handled when there are many on screen at once.

High value exp gems now also appear larger.

Shrine animations now update based on whether or not you are within range.