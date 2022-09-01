New Endless Mode Variant, Quality of Life Improvements!

-
A second version of Endless Mode has been added: Battle against an onslaught of powerful Elite demons to earn greater rewards!
-
Camera Zoom can now be changed with Mouse Wheel or +/- buttons, and in Settings.
-
"Restart" option is now available whenever you end your run.
- "Game Speed" option is now directly on the Stage Select screen and can be increased/decreased in 10% increments.
-
You can now enter the pause screen at the end of a run to check your auras & spells. (A full end-of-run stats screen will be coming soon)
-
Airavata's Arrival (evolution of Storm Throne) now also grants additional Cast Speed while in the area.
-
Improved the way that EXP gems are handled when there are many on screen at once.
-
High value exp gems now also appear larger.
-
Shrine animations now update based on whether or not you are within range.
-
Fixed a bug where enemies would spawned and de-spawned too close to the player when near the edge of the map.
Changed files in this update