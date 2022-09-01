 Skip to content

Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue update for 1 September 2022

New Endless Mode Variant, Quality of Life Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 9432445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • A second version of Endless Mode has been added: Battle against an onslaught of powerful Elite demons to earn greater rewards!

  • Camera Zoom can now be changed with Mouse Wheel or +/- buttons, and in Settings.

  • "Restart" option is now available whenever you end your run.

- "Game Speed" option is now directly on the Stage Select screen and can be increased/decreased in 10% increments.

  • You can now enter the pause screen at the end of a run to check your auras & spells. (A full end-of-run stats screen will be coming soon)

  • Airavata's Arrival (evolution of Storm Throne) now also grants additional Cast Speed while in the area.

  • Improved the way that EXP gems are handled when there are many on screen at once.

  • High value exp gems now also appear larger.

  • Shrine animations now update based on whether or not you are within range.

  • Fixed a bug where enemies would spawned and de-spawned too close to the player when near the edge of the map.

