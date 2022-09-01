Greetings, Ascended!
Bug squashing patch 1.1.6.4 is now live, you can find the details below.
A big thank you to everyone who has submitted bug reports to us! If you don't see a fix here for a bug that you have previously reported be assured we will tackle it when and where possible in future patches.
- Speed looters, rejoice! Players can once again run to an item and pick it up with a single mouse click.
- Tweaked the overly enthusiastic behaviour of the "Display Other Slot" gamepad prompt added in 1.1.6.3: it will now only show for dual slot items, rather than every slot type!
- Resolved a quirk where the friends list button would disappear if the player used "Esc" to close a merchant window.
- Fixed a UI issue in the Dark Market's Transmutation Forge where the UI would become unnavigable if the player tried to reopen their inventory from within the project after having previously closed it.
- Fixed an issue where some gamepad inputs would not function after accessing the Consumables Menu in the War Table.
- Fixed an issue which caused the UI to permanently disappear during the prologue if the player pressed "B" on the keyboard.
- Resolved an issue on gamepads where a redundant travel prompt would appear above the player inside certain areas of Stormfall palace.
- Resolved an issue that prevented some cutscene subtitles from displaying correctly in Chapter 3.
- Fixed an issue where the quest objectives for Cursebreaker would not update correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the quest objectives text for Cursebreaker would not wrap correctly and instead would extend off-screen.
- Fixed several instances of quest objectives in the quest feed not greying out and disappearing upon completion.
- Fixed an issue where both the player and friend's group status would not update correctly upon either leaving a group.
- Fixed an issue where, if the player has a window open in the Stormfall overview and their inventory, pressing "Esc" will dismiss both.
- Fixed a localisation issue where, upon staring a new campaign for the first time, "@ui" would be displayed as an unlocked skin.
