Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 1 September 2022

Update 0.41: Maps Improvements, AI fixes and some additions.

Build 9432426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update is intended to improve the current game experience to a higher level in some aspects.

New features/content:

Added capture ability for all infantry units
New Cloaks Models for Centurion and Imperial Roman Mercenaries
New Start Game Image

Bug/Error Correction:

Fixed some AI bugs in Conquest/Domination mode.
Corrections in Italian Translation

Balance:

Map: Liberation of Sparta, more building space in Player 2 Spam
Map: Gaugamela Plains, Player 2 Spam changed and more space to build
Map: The Obelisk, More Building Space for each player and removed one goldmine in each player spam
Map: Crossing the Border, moved position of some goldmines and improved Player 3 Spam
Map: A True King of Persia, better position for some goldmines and improved Player 2 Spam
Map: A Cruel Lesson, improved goldmines in center visibility
Map: A Devastating Weapon, Player 3 Spam Reworked to allow more build space, added one Goldmine more
Map: Battle Mountains, Improved center of the map to allow battles in it
Map: Egyptian Challenge, improved Player 1 Spam

