Update 0.41: Maps Improvements, AI fixes and some additions.

This small update is intended to improve the current game experience to a higher level in some aspects.

New features/content:

Added capture ability for all infantry units

New Cloaks Models for Centurion and Imperial Roman Mercenaries

New Start Game Image

Bug/Error Correction:

Fixed some AI bugs in Conquest/Domination mode.

Corrections in Italian Translation

Balance:

Map: Liberation of Sparta, more building space in Player 2 Spam

Map: Gaugamela Plains, Player 2 Spam changed and more space to build

Map: The Obelisk, More Building Space for each player and removed one goldmine in each player spam

Map: Crossing the Border, moved position of some goldmines and improved Player 3 Spam

Map: A True King of Persia, better position for some goldmines and improved Player 2 Spam

Map: A Cruel Lesson, improved goldmines in center visibility

Map: A Devastating Weapon, Player 3 Spam Reworked to allow more build space, added one Goldmine more

Map: Battle Mountains, Improved center of the map to allow battles in it

Map: Egyptian Challenge, improved Player 1 Spam