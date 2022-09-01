 Skip to content

Turmoil Playtest update for 1 September 2022

Playtest update: New Multiplayer Menu

Dear Turmoil Testers,

Today’s update features a completely new menu for multiplayer and a set of small tweaks and fixes. You can find the patch notes below.

  • New Multiplayer Menu
  • Leaving private games no longer counts towards left games
  • You are no longer stuck in the leavers queue forever and will be allowed back in the normal queue after some time
  • Fixed issue with determining your rank in case of an early win
  • Fixed issue where config for starting money in private games didn't work
  • Fixed issue where you could accept a game invite multiple times, creating multiple games

As usual, the questionnaire has been updated as well. We appreciate it a lot if you'd fill out the new questions.

Happy drilling!

