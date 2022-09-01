Playtest update: New Multiplayer Menu

Dear Turmoil Testers,
Today’s update features a completely new menu for multiplayer and a set of small tweaks and fixes. You can find the patch notes below.
- New Multiplayer Menu
- Leaving private games no longer counts towards left games
- You are no longer stuck in the leavers queue forever and will be allowed back in the normal queue after some time
- Fixed issue with determining your rank in case of an early win
- Fixed issue where config for starting money in private games didn't work
- Fixed issue where you could accept a game invite multiple times, creating multiple games
As usual, the questionnaire has been updated as well. We appreciate it a lot if you'd fill out the new questions.
Happy drilling!
Changed files in this update