Playtest update: New Multiplayer Menu

Dear Turmoil Testers,

Today’s update features a completely new menu for multiplayer and a set of small tweaks and fixes. You can find the patch notes below.

New Multiplayer Menu

Leaving private games no longer counts towards left games

You are no longer stuck in the leavers queue forever and will be allowed back in the normal queue after some time

Fixed issue with determining your rank in case of an early win

Fixed issue where config for starting money in private games didn't work

Fixed issue where you could accept a game invite multiple times, creating multiple games

As usual, the questionnaire has been updated as well. We appreciate it a lot if you'd fill out the new questions.

Happy drilling!