Hello, everyone!

I hope you are enjoying the game so far <3

Here are some hotfixes for day 1:

Fixed small bugs regarding Blue's Attacks

Chase animations on enemies

Added music to Chenso HQ.

Fixed asian language offset in gui

Added Discord Join Server button in main menu

Feel free to give us suggestions what you would like to see in the game for future updates!