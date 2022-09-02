VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 0.3.1

■ Updated in version 0.3.1
· Display error of friends list
Fixed an issue where the Friends List would not display properly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
■ Updated in version 0.3.1
· Display error of friends list
Fixed an issue where the Friends List would not display properly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update