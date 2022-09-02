 Skip to content

VOIDCRISIS update for 2 September 2022

VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 0.3.1

■ Updated in version 0.3.1

· Display error of friends list

Fixed an issue where the Friends List would not display properly.

Changed files in this update

