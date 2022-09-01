Server is now open

Share · View all patches · Build 9432170 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Warden’s endgame incorrect match result.

Fixed The Rigger’s movement jammed after getting hit with “Holy Rice” while casting skill “Embrace”.

Fixed Visitor’s incorrect accessories position during execution cutscene.

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้บัค

แก้บัคการแสดงผลของหน้าสรุปผลของฝั่งผู้คุม

แก้บัคโดนข้าวสารขณะใช้ ทักษะโอบกอด ของ เดอะ ริกเกอร์ แล้วค้าง

แก้บัคเครื่องประดับของผู้มาเยือนแสดงผลไม่ถูกต้องเมื่อถูกประหาร

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย