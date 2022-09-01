 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 1 September 2022

Server is now open

Build 9432170

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Warden’s endgame incorrect match result.
  • Fixed The Rigger’s movement jammed after getting hit with “Holy Rice” while casting skill “Embrace”.
  • Fixed Visitor’s incorrect accessories position during execution cutscene.

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้บัค

  • แก้บัคการแสดงผลของหน้าสรุปผลของฝั่งผู้คุม
  • แก้บัคโดนข้าวสารขณะใช้ ทักษะโอบกอด ของ เดอะ ริกเกอร์ แล้วค้าง
  • แก้บัคเครื่องประดับของผู้มาเยือนแสดงผลไม่ถูกต้องเมื่อถูกประหาร

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

